Sabres swept at home by Capitals to start new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves in his NHL debut, Tom Wilson had a goal, and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Friday night to sweep the season-opening series.

Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the season for the Capitals, 6-4 winners over the Sabres on Thursday night.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots in the home loss.

Wilson gave Washington the lead for good midway through the third period. Nicklas Backstrom dropped the puck off in the right circle for Wilson, and he flung a wrist shot over Ullmark’s glove.