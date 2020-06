Laaksonen was Buffalo’s third-round pick in the 2017 draft and spent the past two-plus seasons playing in Finland’s Elite League.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level contract.

