BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday the team has signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a one-year contract.

The contract is for $1.6 million.

Girgensons was drafted by the Sabres in the 2012 NHL.

He played in 72 games for the Sabres last season and recorded 18 points. His highest point season (30) came in 2014-2015.