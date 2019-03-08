The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Jake McCabe to a two-year contract, with an average annual value of $2.85 million.

McCabe was selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was the 44th overall pick.

McCabe has played in 274 games for Buffalo. He recorded 14 points in 59 games during the 2018-2019 season. McCabe has a total of 61 points and 153 penalty minutes in his overall time with the Sabres.

The Wisconsin native spent three seasons at the University of Wisconsin before beginning his professional career. During his college career he earned All-Big Ten honors and was named a CCM Hockey First-Team West All-American in 2013-2014.

McCabe also won three gold medals. He won at the 2010 IIHF U17 World Championship, the 2011 U18 World Championship and was the defenseman named captain for Team USA in the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship.