Buffalo Sabres sign Brett Murray to 1-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year contract. The contract is worth $750,000, according to the team.

The now 23-year-old forward was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft (99th overall). Murray made his NHL debut with the team in the 2020-2021 season.

Last season Murray split his time between Buffalo and the Rochester Americans (AHL), according to the Sabres.

"In 19 games with the Sabres, he recorded his first career points, putting up two goals and four assists," the team said in a press release.

According to the Sabres, there are only two remaining unsigned restricted free agents at this time: forward Arttu Ruotsalainen and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.