Sabres Sam Reinhart wins team's 'The Rico' award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart received a new team award on Friday.

Reinhart was awarded the inaugural Rick Martin Award, aka "The Rico". It is presented to the player fans believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency and dedication to the community.

Reinhart, so far, has scored 25 goals in 53 games this season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is still one more game remaining.

The award is named after former Sabres forward Rick Martin. Martin was a member of the famed 'French Connection'. He played 10 seasons with the Sabres and was a two-time 50 goal scorer. Martin died in 2011.