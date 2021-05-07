Sabres Sam Reinhart wins team's 'The Rico' award

x
The award is named after former Sabres forward Rick Martin.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart received a new team award on Friday.

Reinhart was awarded the inaugural Rick Martin Award, aka "The Rico".  It is presented to the player fans believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency and dedication to the community. 

Reinhart, so far, has scored  25 goals in 53 games this season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  There is still one more game remaining. 

The award is named after former Sabres forward Rick Martin.  Martin was a member of the famed 'French Connection'.  He played 10 seasons with the Sabres and was a  two-time 50 goal scorer. Martin died in 2011.   

