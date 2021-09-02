Sabres re-sign Mittelstadt, Jokiharju to 3-year contracts

The signings leave Buffalo focusing on getting its last remaining restricted free agent, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, under contract before training camp opens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres on Thursday locked up two youngsters considered integral to their rebuilding plans by re-signing center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Henri Jokiharju to three-year contracts each worth $7.5 million.

Both players were restricted free agents. Their signings on Thursday leave Buffalo focusing on getting its last remaining restricted free agent, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, under contract before training camp opens in about three weeks.

Mittelstadt is considered part of a young core the Sabres hope to build around with captain Jack Eichel’s status uncertain.

Jokiharju is expected to play a larger role on a new-look blue line.