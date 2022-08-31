Sabres re-sign goalie Luukkonen to 2-year, $1.675M contract

Luukkonen was a restricted free agent who has spent most of the past two seasons in minors. He has a 3-8-2 career NHL record, including going 2-5-2 last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are providing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen two more years to develop into an NHL starter after signing the goalie to a $1,675,000 contract Wednesday.

Luukkonen was a restricted free agent who has spent most of the past two seasons in minors. He has a 3-8-2 career NHL record, including going 2-5-2 last season.

From Finland, the 23-year-old was selected by Buffalo in the second-round of the 2017 draft.

Luukkonen is projected to open this season in the minors after the Sabres re-signed Craig Anderson to a one-year contract, and signed former Winnipeg Jets backup Eric Comrie to a two-year contact in free agency this summer.

Luukkonen has had a spotty record in going 15-14-6 and a .900 save percentage with AHL Rochester last season. Once considered the heir-apparent to the starting job, Luukkonen has been surpassed on the Sabres’ organizational depth chart by Devon Levi, who elected to return for his junior season at Northeastern.