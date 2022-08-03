Buffalo Sabres help 'Fill the Boot' to raise money for SMA research

The Buffalo Sabres will be joining Buffalo Firefighters to raise money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy research.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters will be holding their annual 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser and joining them this year will be the Buffalo Sabres Hockey Team.

The team of firefighters and Sabres together will be collecting donations that will go toward the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team (SMART).

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a motor neuron disease that affect the voluntary muscles that are used for activities such as crawling, walking, head and neck control, and swallowing.

The disease is the number one genetic cause of death among children under the age of 2 and affects nearly one in 6,000 new births.

It's estimated that one in 50 people carry a copy of the gene that causes SMA.

Those who are interested in donating to the cause can find Buffalo Fire Fighters joined by Sabres representatives at these corner sites on Thursday August 4 from 7-9 a.m. to collect funds.

Oak & Genesee

Elm & Swan – Dan Dunleavy

Niagara St. 190 Exit

Delaware & Hertel

Skyway & Church – Pat Kaleta

Seneca & Bailey – Martin Biron

Abbott & Red Jacket Way

SMART is a grassroots organization with the goal of raising awareness for SMA, as well as raising funds for research aimed at finding treatments and cures for the disease and other related neuromuscular diseases.

Following the 'Fill a Boot' fundraiser there will also be the SMART annual celebration at KeyBank center on August 6 from 1-6 p.m. that will be a day filled with family fun.There will be an admission fee.