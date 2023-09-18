Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge wraps up on Monday with final game vs Penguins

The 2023 Buffalo Sabres Prospects Challenge is set to wrap up on Monday when the Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5pm in the LECOM Harborcenter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a sold out crowd two nights in a row at the LECOM Harborcenter, the Buffalo Sabres prospects showed off with a pair of all-around impressive performances beating both the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils over the weekend.

One of the bigger topics prior to the start of the tournament revolved around the Sabres 2022 and 2023 first round draft picks: Matthew Savoie and Zach Benson.

The two prospects already have quite an extensive history, playing together on the Winnipeg Ice for two years, but never together on the ice in Sabres blue and gold.

“Coming into the game, I was obviously really excited to just get back out there and compete again. Just the confidence I had this go-around, it helped me a ton.”



Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert said that since the first game on Friday night, the pair certainly have impressed him even more as the tournament has progressed.

"The pace that the two of them can play with because of their talents and competitiveness but then that chemistry is unique that they have from junior hockey," Appert said.

"You could feel it in transition especially and I think they'll get better in some of the other areas as the tournament goes forward."

Matthew Savoie notched two goals on the first game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night while Zach Benson drilled in one of his own on Saturday night when the Sabres matched up with the Devils.