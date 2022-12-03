Take it outside: Sabres prepare for Heritage Classic against Toronto

The Sabres got some lessons on playing on NHL outdoor ice when they practiced on Saturday. Weather is very much going to be a factor.

HAMILTON, ON — The Sabres are currently second to last in the NHL's Atlantic Division.

The season is lost, but there are still young players learning the league's ropes, and they're in the thick of it this week heading into Sunday's Heritage Classic, outdoors, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Of course, the Sabres are coming off of one of their biggest wins of the season on Thursday night with former captain Jack Eichel making his return to Buffalo for the first time since he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in November.

Now the young team will be thrown right back into the national spotlight in Hamilton on Sunday, and they got some lessons on playing on NHL outdoor ice when they practiced on Saturday.

"I think it's a learning experience for them. They're trying to figure out what the sightlines are, trying to figure out the ice conditions, a lot colder than normally is, so that changes things," said 40-year-old goalie Craig Anderson, who will start Sunday against Toronto.

Added Sabres coach Don Granato: "Great opportunity to really cherish this as a memory.… The young guys, it's a special, special time. This will be the first time for them. It's a lot of fun to be part of."

When the Sabres took the ice for practice, the wind was blowing at about 23 mph. It should be about 18 mph when the puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday, so it will be a little calmer.

Still, weather is very much going to be a factor. If the sun is out, it's probably going to be out for the entire game because of Daylight Saving Time moving the clocks overnight.

"It’s interesting to just watch our guys snap the puck around. There’s a completely different velocity on the puck," Granato said.

"It was good to get out there today for our guys, I’m sure for both teams to have that one day of acclimation because you do need to acclimate and adjust to it."

Just passed the Sabres getting onto the team bus to leave Tim Hortons Field, and one of them said “remember that one game the Bills played the Patriots? I think this might be windier.” — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) March 12, 2022