BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have announced they have placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on waivers.

Injuries have been an issue for Bogosian during his career, especially with the Sabres. He has played in only a handful of games this season. Bogosian will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

In December, TSN's Darren Dreger, reported Bogosian requested that the Sabres trade him.