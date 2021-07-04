Sabres open to administering COVID-19 vaccine to team

Interim head coach Don Granato says the Sabres' medical team is looking into supplying the COVID vaccine to the team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the State of New York, anyone who is 16 years old is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and professional athletes are now taking advantage of this recent change.

One of the first teams in New York to do is the Rangers. According to the New York Post on Monday, the team canceled practice for staff and players to get vaccinated.

In a statement from the Rangers, they said "many" of their players and staff members have decided to get their first dose.

As the NHL continues to deal with COVID struggles, and the Sabres made it out their COVID debacle not once but twice, interim head coach Don Granato could be hinting that buffalo could be next to follow in line.

With the COVID-19 vaccine now extended to anyone over 16, we’re excited that many of our players and staff opted to get vaccinated. We applaud New York’s efforts to expand eligibility and encourage our fans to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/4sKY4K6aVA — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 7, 2021

"I know that the medical team here the trainers have been looking at that," Granato said. "I don’t have any news today on it, but they been looking at that for a while, when this will potentially became available for our guys, so I’m sure (they are working on it). Like I said, they have been hopeful for that day to come sooner than later."