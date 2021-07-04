Sabres open to administering COVID-19 vaccine to team

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the State of New York, anyone who is 16 years old is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and professional athletes are now taking advantage of this recent change.
One of the first teams in New York to do is the Rangers. According to the New York Post on Monday, the team canceled practice for staff and players to get vaccinated.
In a statement from the Rangers, they said "many" of their players and staff members have decided to get their first dose.
As the NHL continues to deal with COVID struggles, and the Sabres made it out their COVID debacle not once but twice, interim head coach Don Granato could be hinting that buffalo could be next to follow in line.
"I know that the medical team here the trainers have been looking at that," Granato said. "I don’t have any news today on it, but they been looking at that for a while, when this will potentially became available for our guys, so I’m sure (they are working on it). Like I said, they have been hopeful for that day to come sooner than later."
Obviously the Sabres don’t want to end up back in a COVID-19 situation once again, but there hasn’t been any official statement from the organization stating if players and staff will get vaccinated.