Sabres open 56-game regular season January 14 against Capitals

Buffalo's regular season will end with back-to-back games in Pittsburgh against the Penguins on May 6 and 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All the planning is done. The Buffalo Sabres now know their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sabres will open the 56-game regular season at home, on Thursday, January 14, against the Washington Capitals. The two teams will meet again in Buffalo the next night.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season will look a little different, with the Sabres being moved to a newly realigned division.

The only teams the Sabres will be playing in their division are Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, and the New York Rangers.