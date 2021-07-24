Live Blog: Sabres NHL Draft Day 2

The Buffalo Sabres have nine picks in rounds two through seven in day two of the NHL Draft.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — SECOND ROUND:

Pick No. 33 - The Sabres select Russian winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick of the second round.

The 18-year-old St. Petersburg-native is the first Russian the Sabres have picked since Vasily Glotov in the seventh round in 2016.

Poltapov played in Russia's MHL last season with 25th goals, which was sixth in the league.

Prokhor Poltapov put up big numbers last year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wAOEqSoYnS — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 24, 2021

Pick No. 53 - Without selecting a Russian in the NHL Draft for more than an hour, the Sabres select winger Aleksandr Kisakov with the 53rd pick in the second round of the draft.