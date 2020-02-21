BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

The team suspended Bogosian February 17 for failing to report to the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

Bogosian was placed on waivers February 14. The Sabres assigned him to Rochester when he cleared waivers.

Injuries have been an issue for Bogosian during his career, especially with the Sabres. He has played in only 19 games this season.

