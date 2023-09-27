Sabres fall to Leafs in Kraft Hockeyville game

Conor Timmins had two goals and two assists in Toronto's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

ST. THOMAS, Ontario — The Buffalo Sabres got goals from defensemen Jeremy Davis and Henri Jokiharju but couldn't keep pace with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who handed Buffalo its first preseason loss, 5-2.

The teams were meeting in the Kraft Hockeyville game in St. Thomas, Ontario, near London.

Davies tied the score at 1-1 with the assist to Dylan Cozens at 12:38 of the first period.

Toronto got a pair of goals to open a 3-1 lead in the second. Sam Lafferty beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shorthanded, then Max Domi scored on another breakaway just 1:28 later.

The Sabres got a goal late in the second from Jokiharju to cut the lead to 3-2, but Conor Timmins scored the second of two goals on the night on the power play late in the third to cap a 5-2 win for Toronto.

Luukkonen gave up three goals on 28 shots. Michael Houser gave up two goals on 13 shots.

The Sabres are now 2-1 on the preseason. They play at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, then return home to face Columbus on Saturday.