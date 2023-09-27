Sabres fall to Leafs in Kraft Hockeyville game

ST. THOMAS, Ontario — The Buffalo Sabres got goals from defensemen Jeremy Davis and Henri Jokiharju but couldn't keep pace with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who handed Buffalo its first preseason loss, 5-2.
The teams were meeting in the Kraft Hockeyville game in St. Thomas, Ontario, near London.
Davies tied the score at 1-1 with the assist to Dylan Cozens at 12:38 of the first period.
Toronto got a pair of goals to open a 3-1 lead in the second. Sam Lafferty beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shorthanded, then Max Domi scored on another breakaway just 1:28 later.
The Sabres got a goal late in the second from Jokiharju to cut the lead to 3-2, but Conor Timmins scored the second of two goals on the night on the power play late in the third to cap a 5-2 win for Toronto.
Luukkonen gave up three goals on 28 shots. Michael Houser gave up two goals on 13 shots.
The Sabres are now 2-1 on the preseason. They play at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, then return home to face Columbus on Saturday.
Buffalo opens the regular season at KeyBank Center on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers.