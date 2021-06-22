Sabres legend Rene Robert passes away

The famed member of the Sabres "French Connection" had been hospitalized in Florida after suffering a heart attack last week.

Rene Robert, a famed member of the Sabres "French Connection" line, has passed away after suffering a heart attack last week.

He had been hospitalized in Florida over the weekend, and on life support.

He was 72-years old.

Robert played for the Sabres from 1972 to 1979.

He scored the famous "fog goal" in overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in game three of the 1975 Stanley Cup Finals.

He finished the 1974-75 season with 100 points, the first time that an NHL player reached that mark in points in one season.

Robert played 524 games for the Sabres, scored 222 goals, and ranks fifth on Buffalo's all-time assists with 330. He played in two NHL All-Star games in 1973 and 1975.

Robert was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. The Sabres retired his number (14).

The Buffalo Sabres organization, as well as owners Kim and Terry Pegula released statements following Robert's passing.

A statement from Terry Pegula on the passing of Rene Robert: pic.twitter.com/xU4pHNcKN4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2021