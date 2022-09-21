Sabres sign GM Adams to contract extension

The Sabres announced that general manager and Clarence native Kevyn Adams his signed a multiyear contract extension.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Sabres promoted Kevyn Adams to general manger a couple of years ago, there were far more questions than answers.

The franchise was a mess. Adams was a first-time GM.

Adams has yet to answer all of the questions, but he's answered enough of them for the Sabres to extend his deal.

Owner Terry Pegula issued this comment via the team website.

"Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization. He is respected by players, coaches, staff, and peers around the league alike due to the poise with which he carries himself and the respect he reciprocates to every individual he encounters. He has grown in different roles throughout the organization, providing him unique perspectives that help him perform at the highest level as general manager.

"I, along with the fans and community, am happy to see Kevyn continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice. Additionally, I am appreciative of his communication skills and dedication to the entire organization. I am thrilled to extend Kevyn's contract and have him lead the Buffalo Sabres for several years to come."

Adams most impressive accomplishment has been his leadership in turning around the culture within the organization.

At the center of that turnaround was navigating a very difficult set of circumstances when 2015 first-round pick Jack Eichel wanted an experimental surgery on a neck injury, and wanted out of the organization.

Adams held his ground for the prospect he wanted in Peyton Krebs, and acquired Alex Tuch who has been an outstanding leader in his short time with the organization. The Sabres also received what wound up being the 16th pick in this year's draft, and a second-rounder in 2023.

The deal to this point, has weighed heavily in Buffalo's favor, and it did a lot to help Adams earn a measure of respect around the league given his lack of initial experience.

Adams is originally from Clarence. He's served in a number of roles with the organization that include player development coach and assistant coach.

He also helped build the Academy of Hockey program at Harborcenter, served as general manager of Harborcenter, and then-vice president of business administration.