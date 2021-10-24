Sabres host Lightning in Buffalo on Monday

The teams will face off Monday for the first time this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1, second in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +173, Lightning -209; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The Sabres averaged 28.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.4 goals per game.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).