Sabres hire Jason Karmanos as associate general manager

Jason Karmanos will serve as general manager of the AHL's Rochester Americans, the Sabres' farm team. Karmanos will also oversee the Sabres' scouting, player development, and analytics.

Karmonos is originally from Michigan and spent the past six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he served as assistant general manager for three seasons. He also served as an assistant general manager for the Carolina Hurricanes for 13 seasons.