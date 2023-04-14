Sabres' Craig Anderson reflects on final NHL victory

The Senators, rightfully, paid respects to their old teammate throughout the game and after the Sabres celebrated Anderson's final win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson said it's finally time to hang up the skates after his 4-3 overtime win against his former Ottawa team Thursday night.

"This is it," the 41-year-old said after the win, following Buffalo's official elimination from the postseason Tuesday night in a loss to the New Jersey Devils.

"How you treat people and what you say to them, it goes a long way, and I think that's the kind of respect that they gave tonight. I didn't know I had that much influence on those guys," Anderson said about his former teammates.

After giving up three straight goals for the Senators to take a 3-2 lead in the second period, Anderson held on strong, ending with a 30-save night.

"I did everything I possibly could to make sure that I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win," Anderson said after his performance.

"You got to be honest with yourself. And that's just the way this game goes, Father Time always catches up to you."

Tage Thompson tied the game early in the third period. Then it was Casey Mittelstadt netting the game-winning goal in overtime for the 41-year-old vet in his final game.

"Things happen for a reason. This was the way it was supposed to play out. They get a point, we get a point. We win in overtime," Anderson said.

"You couldn't ask for a better story."