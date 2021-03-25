Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to serve as coach Thursday night

Interim coach Dan Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are self-isolating and not available for Buffalo's game in Pittsburgh.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are winless in their last 15 games, and now they will without interim coach Dan Granato and assistant Matt Ellis.

With those two self-isolating, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams will serve as head coach Thursday night in Pittsburgh, where they will take on the Penguins.

Adams will address the media on a Zoom call at 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo has gone 0-13-2 in its past 15 games, which represents a record for franchise futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season in the NHL.

The Sabres' most recent loss came Wednesday night, a 5-2 defeat against the Penguins.