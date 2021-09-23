Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Eichel did not pass his physical, no longer team captain

Adams also says Eichel is not willing to move forward with the suggestions from the team doctors in regards to his neck injury.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams spoke with reporters Thursday morning ahead of training camp.

According to Adams, Jack Eichel did not pass his physical. Adams also says Eichel is not willing to move forward with the suggestions from the team doctors in regards to his neck injury.

"As of now, we are in a situation where we have a player that is resistant to what our experts are saying and we are going to continue to trust what our medical doctors tell us - which is in the best interest of Jack as a human being and as a hockey player," Adams said.

In addition, Adams announced that Eichel is no longer a captain with the Sabres. Adams went on to say that the Buffalo Sabres do not plan on having a captain this season.

"He was a great captain here."



Don Granato said it's hard to be a captain when you're away from the team, and Jack Eichel has been doing the best thing he can for himself. @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) September 23, 2021