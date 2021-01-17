Sabres game time moved, avoids conflict with AFC championship game

Buffalo's game with the Washington Capitals next Sunday has been moved up, from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' run to the AFC championship game has had an impact on the Sabres' schedule.

That change, announced by the NHL on Sunday afternoon, was made to avoid a conflict with the AFC championship game, which will start at 6:40 p.m. next Sunday. The Bills will play either the Cleveland Browns or the Kansas City Chiefs, which is the No. 1 seed and last year's Super Bowl champion.

The Sabres have lost their first two games of the 56-game regular season, both at home to the Capitals.