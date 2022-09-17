Sabres’ first-rounders impress in win over Devils at Prospects Challenge

The Sabres’ prospects beat the Devils 7-4 after taking down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in the tournament’s opener on Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a big night Saturday for the Buffalo Sabres first-round picks in their second matchup of the 2022 Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils at the Harborcenter.

After a hot Sabres start, Isak Rosen, taken 14th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft as a part of the Rasmus Ristolainen trade to the Philadelphia Flyers, made it 5-2 Buffalo with a rebound goal.

The team’s first of three first round picks in the 2022 Draft this summer, Matthew Savoie, taken ninth overall, piled it on after two Devils goals, and the Sabres extended their lead to 6-4.

The 28th overall pick in that draft, Jiri Kulich, missed the first few days with the prospects on the ice because of injury precautions. He made his return on Saturday and added onto the strong development he had earlier in the summer. Kulich scored an empty netter to seal the Sabres 7-4 win to go along with his two assists.

Ottawa’s and Montreal’s prospects will face off at 12 p.m. on Sunday before the Sabres and Senators wrap up the Prospects Challenge on Monday at 1:30 p.m.