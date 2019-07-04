BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, the Buffalo Sabres won 10 straight games and, at one point, had the most points of any team in the NHL.

On Sunday, the Sabres fired head coach Phil Housley after two seasons, after the team missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

Saturday afternoon in a pregame press conference, Housley was asked if he expects to be coach of the Sabres next season.

Housley answered, "Yes I do."

Since that 10 game win streak, the Sabres won only 12 games in regulation. The team finished the season 33-39-10.

Pressure has mounted on the Sabres to fire Housley after missing the playoffs both of his coaching seasons.

And at the NFL owners meetings this past month in Phoenix, Arizona, Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula was asked about Housley.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Housley says he expects to be Sabres coach next season

Sabres GM says Phil Housley's job is safe

Pegula refuses to take Housley, Botterill to task