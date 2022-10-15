Sabres fans have some fun before game during Party in the Plaza

There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more 2 days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a home victory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather Saturday, some fans gathered for a Party in the Plaza before the Buffalo Sabres played their second game of the season.

There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more two days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

The Sabres lost on Saturday, though, 4-3 against the Florida Panthers.

Alex Tuck and Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist each for Buffalo. Zemgus Girgensons also scored.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots and assisted on Tuch’s game-opening goal, becoming Buffalo’s first goalie to earn a point in his Sabres debut. Buffalo signed the former Winnipeg Jets backup in free agency this summer.

The Sabres managed just five shots in the third period, went 0 of 4 on the power play and were unable to carry over the momentum from their 4-1 season-opening win over Ottawa.

The Panthers got their power play on track. After going 0 of 5 against the Isles, Florida converted 2 of 6 opportunities against Buffalo, with both goals coming in the second period.

With the game tied at 2, Aaron Ekblad scored 2:31 into the second period, with Dahlin serving a cross-checking penalty.