Sabres fall to Pittsburgh in their final preseason game

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their final preseason game at the KeyBank Center on Friday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4 in the team’s final preseason game at KeyBank Center on Friday night.

Defenseman Erik Johnson played his first game in Sabres blue and gold while the rookie Zach Benson appeared in his sixth preseason game.

Within the first twenty seconds of the first period and the Penguins notched their first goal of the night. However, after that quick one, the rest of the first period slowed down until Buffalo's Victor Olofsson tied it up 1-1 before the end of 20 minutes.

In the second period, the goal frenzy started off with a sweet shot from the Sabres rookie Zach Benson. Buffalo's 2023 first-rounder found the back of the net for his fourth goal and sixth point in the six preseason games he has played in these past few weeks.

JJ Peterka netted one more for the Sabres to make it 3-1 before the Pens responded and drilled in four unanswered goals on a struggling Devon Levi in the crease. Pittsburgh grabs the 5-3 lead after 40 minutes of play.

In the final frame, the Penguins open up the period with another goal making it 6-3 before both teams grab one more each to finish the night with a final score of 7-4, Pittsburgh.

The Sabres finished the preseason with a 3-4 record as they look ahead to the regular season opener on Thursday night. Buffalo will host the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.

