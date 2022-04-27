Sabres excited, optimistic about the future after season's final practice

The Sabres concluded their final practice inside KeyBank Center on Wednesday, but the practice had a unique feel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a day of mixed emotions as the Sabres held their final practice inside KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning.

It had a unique feel, nowhere near the vibe of a team that isn't heading into the playoffs. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Sabres veteran Kyle Okposo said after practice, "You know we still have guys going out there 25 minutes early today, last practice of the year. That is not normal for this time of year but it's the norm around here."

The culture is clearly shifting.

Sabres coach Don Granato added, "I'm excited about our game tomorrow, I'm excited about the game the next day, and I am excited about our future. I guess if you're not excited about your future, I would be sad about our last practice, or today being the end of the day, but these guys have inspired and motivated me that there is so much for them to go after."

Buffalo concludes their regular season with two final games. First the Sabres battle in Boston on Thursday night with the Bruins. Then comes the finale, legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret's final call, at home Friday night against Chicago.