Sabres drop fifth-straight game in Luukkonen's NHL return

A wild lacrosse-style goal got by Luukkonen in a 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anaheim's Trevor Zegras lifted the puck on his stick behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's net, as if he were going for the "Michigan" goal, in the second period against Buffalo.

Instead, he passed in the air to Sonny Milano, who batted the puck behind the 22-year-old for a 1-0 lead over the Sabres in Luukkonen's return to the NHL on Tuesday night.

It could perhaps be the league's goal of the year, and it was the deciding factor after the Sabres lost 2-0 to the Ducks, Buffalo's fifth-straight loss.

Sam Carrick scored 17:52 into the third period before Aaron Dell was brought in to relieve Luukkonen, who made 23 saves in the loss.

Luukkonen has spent the season in Rochester after playing four NHL games last season and was called up because of injuries in net on Monday.