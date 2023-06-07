Sabres wrap up development camp

The camp allowed the team's prospects to grow and learn on the ice just as much as they learned outside of the rink about the organization and city of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres officially wrapped up development camp Thursday over at the Harborcenter with a fun and competitive 3-on-3 play.

The parking lot was backed up, the stands were filled with fans, and to even Sabres coach Don Granato's surprise, Bills head coach Sean McDermott showed some love and made an appearance for the last day.

The camp allowed the team's prospects to grow and learn on the ice just as much as they learned away from it. The players learned more about the culture of the organization, the life and schedules of an NHL player, and what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

And yes, they also spent some time on the ice, building relationships and letting fans get a sneak peak of what's to come.

Granato was asked what he hopes that the players got out of camp these past couple of days.

"Comradery," he said. "What it means to be a Sabre, as you just mentioned. A feel and a better vision of what may lie ahead for them, and the fact that there's reason to be excited for that.

"I think we saw a lot of position energy on the ice today, and comradery, which is important, and these players are proud that they were drafted. They're proud that they're part of an NHL organization, and we want them to be proud that they're specifically part of the Buffalo Sabres."