Sabres deal Portillo to L.A. Kings for 3rd-round pick

The Sabres acquired a 2023 3rd-round pick for goaltender prospect Erik Portillo in a deal with the L.A. Kings on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It wasn't the deal many Sabres fans have wanted or been waiting for, but they did make a deal on Wednesday.

The Sabres sent goaltender Erik Portillo to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick.

Buffalo drafted Portillo in the third round of the 2019 draft. He's been playing for the last three seasons at the University of Michigan.

The Sabres had been in the running to acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Coyotes, who instead dealt him to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional second-rounder in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2026.

Ottawa is just two points behind the Sabres in the push for a wild card playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference.