The Sabres made a trade with Dallas on Thursday that brought defenseman and Youngstown native Joe Cecconi into the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars swapped minor league defensemen on Thursday night, and it's a deal that brings Youngstown native Joe Cecconi into the Sabres organization.

The Sabres traded defenseman Oksari Laaksonen to Dallas in exchange. He had played ten games in Rochester so far this season. Buffalo drafted Laaksonen in the third round back in 2017.

Cecconi played for the Junior Sabres before playing in college at the University of Michigan. Dallas drafted him in the fifth-round back in 2015.

He's been with the AHL Texas Stars since the 2018-19 season.