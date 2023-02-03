Sabres deal forward Anders Bjork to Chicago Blackhawks

The Sabres traded forward Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He had been with AHL Rochester this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anders Bjork couldn't stick with the parent Buffalo Sabres, and he didn't figure in to the long-term plans, so general manager Kevyn Adams dealt him to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Bjork had eight goals and 17 assists in 42 games with AHL Rochester this season.

The compensation to Buffalo was initially termed as "future considerations."

It was later reported that the Sabres will get Orchard Park native Carson Gicewicz, who has been with Chicago's AHL affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

Gicewicz has four goals and two assists in 43 games with Rockford this season.