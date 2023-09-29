Sabres cut roster down to 39 players

Buffalo assigned seven players to Rochester and released 14 players from professional tryout offers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Sabres enter the final week of the preseason, the team made a series of roster moves Thursday to trim the training camp roster down to 39 players.

Buffalo assigned seven players — six forwards and one defenseman — to its AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans: Filip Cedarqvist, Alexsandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, and Linus Weissbach as the forwards, and Nikita Novikov on defense.

The Sabres released 14 players from professional tryout offers: forwards Christopher Brown, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Damien Giroux, Mason Jobst, Dominick Mersch, Michael Mersch, Graham Slaggert, and Brendan Warren; defensemen Brandon Fortunato, Chris Jandric, Zach Metsa, Ethan Prow, and Nicolas Savoie; and goaltender Michael Houser.

Those 14 players will now report to the Amerk's training camp, which gets underway in Rochester on Monday.

As for Buffalo, the team has 16 more spots to trim with teams allowed to carry 23 players on the active roster once the regular season begins.

The Sabres continue their preseason Saturday with the first of three remaining games on the schedule. The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 pm, before visiting Columbus on Wednesday and concluding the preseason next Friday at home against the Penguins.

Buffalo opens the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 10 when the Sabres welcome the New York Rangers to KeyBank Center.