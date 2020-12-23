Sabres sign Mittelstadt to one-year deal

Buffalo's 2017 first round pick gets a 1-year deal worth $875,125.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres took care of a final piece of unfinished business today with training camp and the season fast approaching.

They announced the signing of forward Casey Mittelstadt to a one-year contract worth $875,125.

The Sabres drafted Mittelstadt in the first round back in 2017, and his game has not evolved to the point where he's been able to contribute consistently and effectively at the NHL level.

Mittelstadt split time between Buffalo and Rochester last season, and may have trouble cracking the Sabres line-up given some of the acquisitions the Sabres have made up front that include Taylor Hall, Eric Staal, and Cody Eakin.

Mittelstadt has 17 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points in 114 games played with the Sabres over three seasons.