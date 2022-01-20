Leading Question: Sabres can't hold leads vs. Stars

The Sabres gave up a pair of two-goal leads and a one-goal lead in a 5-4 loss to the Stars on Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored twice, including consecutive goals late in the third period, to lift the Dallas Stars over the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Seguin tied it with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left on a power play, then set up Robertson’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, also on a power play.

Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as the Stars opened a four-game trip by ending a streak of seven losses on the road.