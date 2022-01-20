x
Sabres

Leading Question: Sabres can't hold leads vs. Stars

The Sabres gave up a pair of two-goal leads and a one-goal lead in a 5-4 loss to the Stars on Thursday night.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored twice, including consecutive goals late in the third period, to lift the Dallas Stars over the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Seguin tied it with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left on a power play, then set up Robertson’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, also on a power play.

Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as the Stars opened a four-game trip by ending a streak of seven losses on the road.

Dallas also snapped a three-game skid overall.

