Sabres blow 3-goal lead against Florida

Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Florida Panthers came back from three down for the second straight game to beat the Sabres 7-4.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) attempts a shot at Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Florida Panthers came back from three down for the second straight game to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Thursday.

Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist, Lucas Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and Sam Reinhart scored and had three assists for the Panthers.

Jonathan Huberdeau also had a goal and three assists. The Panthers trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 in the second.

They also climbed out of a 4-1 hole to beat Washington 5-4 on Tuesday, making Florida the ninth team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in consecutive games.

