x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Sabres blanked by Canadiens

The Sabres came out flat and Sam Montembeault made 32-saves for his first career shoutout as the Montreal beat Buffalo 4-0.
Credit: AP
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson on a penalty shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL, QC — The Sabres dug themselves a hole early and could do nothing to dig themselves out. 

Montreal's Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for his first career shutout as the Canadiens beat Buffalo 4-0 on Wednesday night. 

The Sabres came out flat and handled the puck very poorly in their own end. That led to Nick Suzuki's 10th goal of the season 6 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period. 

Suzuki added a second goal on a penalty shot in the second period after being hooked from behind by Dylan Cozens.

Cole Caufield scored off a face-off in the third period, and Jake Evans added an empty netter for Montreal. 

Buffalo actually outshot the Canadiens 32-29 but didn't generate nearly enough in terms of quality scoring chances. 

The Sabres have now lost four straight games while the Canadiens have won four in a row under interim coach Martin St. Louis. 

Buffalo continues the road trip Friday night in St. Louis. 

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner talks about how figure skating helped improve his hockey game