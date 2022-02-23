Sabres blanked by Canadiens

The Sabres came out flat and Sam Montembeault made 32-saves for his first career shoutout as the Montreal beat Buffalo 4-0.

MONTREAL, QC — The Sabres dug themselves a hole early and could do nothing to dig themselves out.

Montreal's Sam Montembeault made 32 saves for his first career shutout as the Canadiens beat Buffalo 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sabres came out flat and handled the puck very poorly in their own end. That led to Nick Suzuki's 10th goal of the season 6 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period.

Suzuki added a second goal on a penalty shot in the second period after being hooked from behind by Dylan Cozens.

Cole Caufield scored off a face-off in the third period, and Jake Evans added an empty netter for Montreal.

Buffalo actually outshot the Canadiens 32-29 but didn't generate nearly enough in terms of quality scoring chances.

The Sabres have now lost four straight games while the Canadiens have won four in a row under interim coach Martin St. Louis.

Buffalo continues the road trip Friday night in St. Louis.