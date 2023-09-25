Sabres beat Capitals in preseason opener

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon in the team's preseason opener.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a Buffalo takeover in Washington D.C. on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres both beat their respective rivals on the road.

The Bills are already heading into week four of the NFL season while the Sabres just kicked off the NHL preseason with a shootout win over the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Washington got off to an early 2-0 lead before Sabres' forward JJ Peterka opened the scoring for Buffalo in the second period on a breakaway with a rebounded shot turned goal off Washington's Clay Stevenson.

In the third period, Sabres' Jacob Bryson's shot was tipped by his teammate Peyton Krebs and it finds the back of the net to tie it up at 2-2.

Later in the third period, the Sabres' 2023 first round pick Zach Benson redirected the puck to the net on another deflection and Buffalo grabbed their first lead of the matchup.

The game quickly ran into overtime and finished with a shootout where Sabres' Brandon Biro drilled the puck in the net with a backhanded shot to give Buffalo the 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

The next preseason game for Buffalo is on Tuesday when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins in the KeyBank Center at 7 pm.