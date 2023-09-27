Sabres beat Bruins in preseason home opener

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the team's preseason home opener at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-0 in the preseason with a shootout win over the Capitals on Sunday and now a near-shutout win over the Bruins at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

Ten different Sabres players found the scoresheet in the game on Tuesday, but only four found the back of the net and it all started with a slick backhanded pass from the rookie Zach Benson to Jeff Skinner for the one-timer that put Buffalo up 1-0 after the first period.

In the second frame, just 43 seconds into play and Buffalo's Riley Stillman sends a shot through some traffic all the way from the blue line and doubles the Sabres lead to 2-0.

Goaltender Devon Levi picked up right where he left off last season stopping all 19 of the shots he faced in the first two periods. Therefore, after a perfect 40 minutes of play, Devin Cooley replaces Devon Levi in the net for the final period.

The Sabres kept tacking on goals as Casey Mittelstadt found Brandon Biro in the middle of the ice and right in front of the net for his first goal and third point through the team's two preseason games so far.

The Bruins crushed Buffalo's chance for a shutout after scoring a goal in the final two minutes, but the Sabres were able to top off the game with one more goal as well.

In the final three seconds, Filip Cederqvist capped off the night with an empty netter and the Sabres win the game with a final of 4-1.