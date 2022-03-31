Local brewery honors Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret ahead of banner night

The franchise will honoring Jeanneret on Friday night by hanging a banner with his name up in the rafters. He's retiring at the end of this season after 51 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is a big day for longtime Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

The team is honoring him at the home game Friday night by hanging a banner with his name up in the rafters. He's retiring at the end of this season after 51 years.

And if you want to celebrate Jeanneret even more, just go to Resurgence Brewing Company, where they are celebrating him all week in the taproom. In fact, they renamed a bunch of their beers after some famous RJ calls such as "Now do you believe?" and "Scary good."