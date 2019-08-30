BUFFALO, N.Y. — Training camp for the Buffalo Sabres opens September 12. The team announced its training camp dates Friday morning.

Players report for testing and physicals on Thursday, September 12. Two groups, the gold and the blue, hit the ice the following morning for separate sessions.

Three of the team's training camp sessions are open to the public.

Sunday, September 15 is the first one that the public will be invited into. The others are Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27. Those two sessions begin at 11 a.m. and are at HarborCenter.

The Sabres will play six preseason games. The first is Monday, September 16 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That game will be played at Penn State.

Here is the entire preseason game schedule:

Monday, Sept. 16: Sabres vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. at Pegula Ice Arena (Penn State University)

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Sabres at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

Friday, Sept. 20: Sabres at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, Sept. 21: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Blue Jackets vs. Sabres, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center

Sunday, Sept. 28: Sabres at Penguins, 3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

The Sabres also announced their rosters for the Prospects Challenge which runs from Friday September 6 through Monday the 9th of September.

The Bruins, Devils and Penguins will join the Sabres for the Prospects Challenge. Each team will play three games and every game will be played at HarborCenter.

The Sabres' prospects play New Jersey on Friday the 6th at 7 p.m. The Sabres' prospects take on the Penguins' prospects Saturday evening at 7 p.m., and Buffalo plays Pittsburgh on Monday the 9th at 12:30 p.m.

