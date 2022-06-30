Buffalo Sabres announce 2022-23 preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule on Thursday.
The Sabres will play six preseason games.
The first game will be an away game September 25 against the Washington Capitals. Their first preseason home game will be September 27 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Below is the full preseason schedule. The broadcast schedule and ticket prices will be released at a later time.
- Sunday, September 25 at Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (2 p.m.)
- Tuesday, September 27 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, September 28 at Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, October 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center (1 p.m.)
- Tuesday, October 4 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)
- Friday, October 7 at Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m.)