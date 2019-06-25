BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced their 2019-2020 regular season schedule, as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Sabres open the season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins October 3. The home opener will be Saturday, October 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

Another highlight of the schedule is when the Sabres head to Stockholm, Sweden for a back-to-back series against the Tampa Bay Lightning November 8 & 9 as part of the NHL's Global series.

Ticket pricing for individual games will be released at a later date.

Here is the full schedule: