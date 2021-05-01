Ukko-Pekka Luukonen doesn't return from injury; Sabres lose to Bruins, 6-2

Boston outshot Buffalo 43-19. The Sabres' top goalie prospect did not return after being helped off the ice at the end of the second period.

BOSTON — Craig Smith completed a hat trick in the third period for the Boston Bruins on the way to a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Smith put the Bruins up 1-0 early in the first period before Riley Sheahan scored shorthanded on Boston's power play to tie the game up.

The Bruins then would score four unanswered goals on the way to the win, and the Sabres suffered more than just the 6-2 loss with an injury to top goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Luukkonen had to be helped off the ice at the end of the second period and did not return to the game. Interim head coach Don Granto said there would be no update on his status until the Sabres return to Buffalo.

The Sabres have now lost four straight games and six of their last seven.