Buffalo dropped its 3rd straight and 5th in 6 games at TD Garden in Boston.

BOSTON — David Krejci and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak scored his 199th career goal for Boston 1:16 into the game and Charlie Coyle broke a 2-all tie on a breakaway midway through the third period for his first goal in two months.

Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask finished with 29 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres.