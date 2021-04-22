x
Bruins continue domination of Sabres

The Bruins beat the Sabres 5-1 on Thursday night, extending their win streak to six games. They have now beaten Buffalo in 10 straight games.
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with forward Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the go-ahead goal 12 minutes, 50 seconds into the second period, and rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.

The Bruins are on a 13-4-2 run that has propelled them into a tightly contested race for first place in the East Division.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost all five meetings against the Bruins this season. The teams conclude a three-game series in Buffalo on Friday night.

    

