Bruins continue domination of Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the go-ahead goal 12 minutes, 50 seconds into the second period, and rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.

The Bruins are on a 13-4-2 run that has propelled them into a tightly contested race for first place in the East Division.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost all five meetings against the Bruins this season. The teams conclude a three-game series in Buffalo on Friday night.