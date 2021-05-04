Bjork's 2 goals, shootout winner lead Sabres over Islanders

Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anders Bjork scored Buffalo's last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal, lifting the Sabres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.

Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.